Doha: A 62-year-old Wales supporter, Kevin Davies, has tragically died in Qatar while on his trip to witness his team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Davies hails from Pembrokeshire and was in Doha with his son and friends.

According to BBC Wales, Davies died of natural causes on Friday and was not at the stadium during Wales’ 0-2 loss against Iran. The UK consular assistance in association Football Supporters’ Association Cymru is offering Davies’ family assistance.

The The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also stated that they are ‘supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar’. The Football Association of Wales also sent condolences to Davies’ family on social media and assured all the help.

Meanwhile, Wales lie at the bottom of Group B and need to win big against England to have any chances of qualifying for the knockouts.