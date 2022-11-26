<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Canada head coach John Herdman was brutally trolled with naked picture on the front page of a Croatian tabloid after his comments against the 2018 World Cup runners-up. <p></p> <p></p>Following Canada's narrow loss against the Belgium in their group opener, Herdman sent a warning to Croatia stating they will "f*** them up" in their next fixture. In response to those comments, Croatian tabloid 24 Sata trolled him heavily. <p></p> <p></p>"I told them (Canada) they belong here and we're going to go and eff--- Croatia," Herdman said after the game during FIFA's official post-game pitchside interview. "That's as simple as it gets." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Breaking: Croatian tabloids respond to John Herdman's 'F Croatia' quote <p></p> <p></p>"You have the mouth. But do you have the balls as well?" ???? <p></p> <p></p>?<a href="https://twitter.com/JurajVrdoljak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JurajVrdoljak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/54QdukHYwS">pic.twitter.com/54QdukHYwS</a></p> <p></p> Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) <a href="https://twitter.com/KristianJack/status/1596112566878715906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>In reply to his comments, the tabloud put a naked mock-up image of Herdmanon their front page with a Canadan flag in the shape of a maple leaf covering his manhood. The picture was accompanied with a slogan, "You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?"