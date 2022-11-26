New Delhi: Canada head coach John Herdman was brutally trolled with naked picture on the front page of a Croatian tabloid after his comments against the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

Following Canada’s narrow loss against the Belgium in their group opener, Herdman sent a warning to Croatia stating they will “f*** them up” in their next fixture. In response to those comments, Croatian tabloid 24 Sata trolled him heavily.

“I told them (Canada) they belong here and we’re going to go and eff— Croatia,” Herdman said after the game during FIFA’s official post-game pitchside interview. “That’s as simple as it gets.”

Breaking: Croatian tabloids respond to John Herdman’s ‘F Croatia’ quote “You have the mouth. But do you have the balls as well?” ???? ?@JurajVrdoljak #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/54QdukHYwS Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) November 25, 2022

In reply to his comments, the tabloud put a naked mock-up image of Herdmanon their front page with a Canadan flag in the shape of a maple leaf covering his manhood. The picture was accompanied with a slogan, “You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?”