<strong>New Delhi:</strong> England players will take the knee before their games during the FIFA World Cup 2022, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Sunday. England start their campaign against Iran in Group B on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>We have discussed taking the knee and we feel we should. This is what we stand for and have done for a long period of time," Southgate told reporters during the pre-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>"We understand in the (English) Premier league, the clubs have decided to only do that for certain games on big occasions. We feel this is the biggest," he added. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">? "We feel this is the biggest. A strong statement that will go around the World." <p></p> <p></p>Gareth Southgate confirms England will take the knee before kick-off against Iran <a href="https://t.co/TZduNDCoua">pic.twitter.com/TZduNDCoua</a></p> <p></p> Football Daily (@footballdaily) <a href="https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1594376222330748928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The 52-year-old felt the gesture, which is synonymous to anti-racism and Black Lives Matter, would send a strong statement to on the onlookers. <p></p> <p></p>"We think it's a strong statement that will go around the world, for young people in particular, that inclusivity is important," he said. <p></p> <p></p>England's only FIFA World Cup title came in 1966. Since then, England's best performance at this stage was in 1990 and 2018 when the side reached the semifinals.