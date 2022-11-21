New Delhi: England players will take the knee before their games during the FIFA World Cup 2022, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Sunday. England start their campaign against Iran in Group B on Monday.

We have discussed taking the knee and we feel we should. This is what we stand for and have done for a long period of time,” Southgate told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

“We understand in the (English) Premier league, the clubs have decided to only do that for certain games on big occasions. We feel this is the biggest,” he added.

? “We feel this is the biggest. A strong statement that will go around the World.” Gareth Southgate confirms England will take the knee before kick-off against Iran pic.twitter.com/TZduNDCoua Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2022

The 52-year-old felt the gesture, which is synonymous to anti-racism and Black Lives Matter, would send a strong statement to on the onlookers.

“We think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world, for young people in particular, that inclusivity is important,” he said.

England’s only FIFA World Cup title came in 1966. Since then, England’s best performance at this stage was in 1990 and 2018 when the side reached the semifinals.