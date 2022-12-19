Lusail: Renowned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was one of the few Indian celebrities alongside his wife Deepika Padukone, Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and Actor Kartik Aaryan to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail stadium.

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant personality and is always intrigued with sports. He recently also attended NBA and UFC matches. He is once again making headlines as the superstar kissed former Indian coach Ravi Shastri on his cheek during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final action between Argentina and France.

Ravi Shastri posted a video on his Instagram introducing Ranveer Singh. He said “Guess what’s coming up, you won’t believe it. A bolt out of the blue.” while Ranveer entered the frame, the actor says, “Yo, we out here, out to witness history, its the biggest stage in the world.” Ravi Shastri adds and says, “Wherever there is something happening, guess this guy missing out.” Then the duo goes on to sing ‘I don’t know what to say’ and Ranveer gives a kiss on Ravi Shastri’s cheek.

Shastri captioned the video and wrote, “I don’t know what to say… @ranveersingh.” He added the hashtags world cup, Argentina, France, football, and Qatar.” Ranveer replied to the video in the comments section by saying, “OHHH RAV!!! What a crazy experience! Unforgettable!” with a heart eyes emoji.