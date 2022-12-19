Lusail: Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.

It was an iconic sight that finally definitively places the soccer superstar in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players. Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete: He is a World Cup champion.

In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbapp .

Renowned spiritual preacher Sadhguru was also one of the attendees and witnessed Argentina’s historic win over France. He later congratulated Argentina for the victory and wished France for their valiant efforts by posting a clip on his Instagram.

He captioned the video by writing “A fitting finale. Football wins! Congratulations to Argentina & France on a truly high-caliber game. -Sg”

Sadhguru can be seen clapping with thousands 0f Argentina fans present in the Lusail stadium as Lionel Messi and company achieved the greatest glory this game has to offer. The clash between France and Argentina and France would go down as one of the best in history.

The match witnessed everything from Argentina’s lead with Messi’s goal to Mbappe’s hat-trick. The game went down to dramatic penalties with Argentina coming out on top.