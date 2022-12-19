Lusail: Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday at Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending champions France.

At the end of the full-time play the teams were locked two all and both the teams added a goal apiece in the extra time to make it three all and take the title clash into a penalty shoot-out.

In the tie-breaker, Kylan Mbappe opened the scoring for France but the subsequent kicks found the French players failing to beat Martinez in the Argentinian goal, one being saved by the keeper and one off the mark. Although Kolo Mani scored for France it was not enough as their rivals were successful in all four kicks.

The match literally witnesses everything from the goal chase between Argentina and France to Mbappe’s hat-trick and even the dramatic penalties. The match even witnessed a controversial goal as Lionel Messi scored in the 108th minute of extra time to give ARG a 3-2 lead. However, the lead was taken out by Mbappe’s hat-trick goal.

Many fans have been claiming that Messi’s goal in extra time should have been signaled as offside but the referee did not signal it. It at first created the impression that the work may be precluded for offside when the linesman quickly raised his flag yet when television pictures affirmed Martinez had as a matter of fact been onside in the development, the objective, which was almost tidied up the line by protector Jules Kounde, was permitted to stand.