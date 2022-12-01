Qatar: Spain would take on Japan at the Khalifa International stadium and Germany would be competing against Costa Rica an the Al Bayt Stadium in the final group matches of Group E. The group is an exciting position right now. Spain will have a high chances of qualify for the round of 16 even if they the match because of their huge goal difference.

Germany need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain over come the Japanese challenge in order for them to qualify. Japan and Costa Rica just need to win their respective matches in order for their qualification. Anyone of the current four teams can find their spot in top 16.

When Will Group E Matches Be played?

Both Group E Matches will be played on December 1, Thursday and December 2, Friday here in India.

Where Will Group E Matches be played?

Japan vs Spain will be played at Khalifa International Stadium and Costa Rica vs Germany would be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time Group E Matches begin?

Both Group E Matches will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast Group E Matches?

Both Group E Matches will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Group E Matches?

Both Group E Matches will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Spain Squad

Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

Japan Squad

Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima, Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma, Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Shuto Machino, Ayase Ueda

Costa Rica Squad

Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira, Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas

Germany Squad

Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi