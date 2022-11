FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar To Miss Brazil's Group Stage Matches Due To Injury

New Delhi: In a big blow to Brazil, star striker Neymar has been ruled out of the team’s group stages matches in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 owning to an ankle injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker suffered the ankle injury during Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday.

More to follow…