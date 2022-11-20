FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony, Qatar: When And Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Qatar: The biggest sporting extravaganza, FIFA World Cup 2022, is underway today, November 20 in Qatar. Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador. Ahead of the opening encounter, an opening ceremony will also take place at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometres north of Doha.

The tournament is set to conclude on December 18. While the complete details of the performers at the opening ceremony is not released yet, it is learned that one of the seven members of the South Korean boy band, Jungkook, will perform a song called “Dreamers” at the event, according to BTS.

Also, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi are mentioned as potential performers at the opening ceremony, according to The Telegraph.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Date

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held on November 20.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Time

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Venue

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be staged at Al Bayt Stadium.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live.