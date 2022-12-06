Qatar: Morocco would take on Spain at the Education City Stadium in the second last round of 16 matches. Morocco are yet to face a loss in this World Cup and on the other hand, Spain has lost their winning momentum. The winner of this match would face the winner of the Portugal vs Switzerland round of 16 match in the quarter-finals.

Spain is undefeated against Morocco in their last three meetings. Their last World Cup meet ended in a draw. This will also be the first time Spain would face an African side in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. Spain are seen as the favorite but Morocco won’t be an easy side to run through considering their momentum.

When Will Morocco vs Spain Be played?

Both Morocco vs Spain will be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where Will Morocco vs Spain be played?

Japan vs Spain will be played at Education City Stadium.

What time Morocco vs Spain begin?

Both Morocco vs Spain will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco vs Spain?

Both Morocco vs Spain will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Morocco vs Spain?

Both Morocco vs Spain will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

MAR vs ESP

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Bono, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Tagnaouti

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannous, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech.

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati