New Delhi: Following Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 victory against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has announced to gift al the players a RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom each.

The rewards come after the Falcons came from behind to score two goals to cancel Lionel Messi’s opener to secure their biggest-ever victory in football history.

Messi started the scoring in the ninth minute before Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored inside five minutes to stun the 2021 Copa America champions.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had declared a public holiday in the country on Wednesday to mark the stunning victory.

Saudi Arabia top Group C with three points. They next meet Poland on Saturday.