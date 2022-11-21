<strong>Doha: </strong>Kalidou Koulibaly-led Senegal would take on Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands in the second match of the day at the Al-Thumama Stadium, Doha. The African Champions would be up against a perfect challenge that would tell a lot about their journey ahead in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Senegal would be missing their ace Sadio Mane and it can effect their line-up and performance. The Dutch might have less attention on their build up this year as they failed to qualify for the Russia World Cup but have turned up as one of the top form teams of Europe. <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup Senegal vs Netherlands Date</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will be held on November 21. <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands Time</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will start at 9:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands Venue</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will be staged at Al-Thumama Stadium. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands in India?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands</strong><strong> match outside India?</strong> <p></p>The following list shows where you can watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match outside of India <p></p> <p></p><strong>United States </strong> TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo <p></p> <p></p><strong>Canada </strong> TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app <p></p> <p></p><strong>United Kingdom</strong> TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia </strong> TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand </strong> TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport <p></p> <p></p><strong>Malaysia </strong> TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go <p></p> <p></p><strong>Singapore </strong> TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV <p></p> <p></p><strong>Hong Kong </strong> TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nigeria </strong> SuperSport and Showmax Pro.