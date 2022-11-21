Doha: Kalidou Koulibaly-led Senegal would take on Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands in the second match of the day at the Al-Thumama Stadium, Doha. The African Champions would be up against a perfect challenge that would tell a lot about their journey ahead in the tournament.

Senegal would be missing their ace Sadio Mane and it can effect their line-up and performance. The Dutch might have less attention on their build up this year as they failed to qualify for the Russia World Cup but have turned up as one of the top form teams of Europe.

FIFA World Cup Senegal vs Netherlands Date

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will be held on November 21.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands Time

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will start at 9:30 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands will be staged at Al-Thumama Stadium.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live.

Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match outside of India

United States TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria SuperSport and Showmax Pro.