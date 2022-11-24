FIFA World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon Group G: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Qatar: Switzerland and Cameroon will kick off the action in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022. With Brazil also in the group, only one between Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia will qualify from the group, unless there is a massive upset and Brazil fail to qualify.

Switzerland have historically struggled in the World Cup while Cameroon have not passed the group stage since 1992 World Cup. In fact, they did not qualify in 2006 and 2018.

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G Match Date, Time, Venue

The Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G match will be played on November 24 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

When And Where To Watch Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G Match?

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G Match Live Streaming

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup Group G match will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema for free.

Switzerland probable XI: (3-1-4-2, right to left): 1. Sommer (GK) 5. Akanji, 2. Fernandes, 18. Cumart 3. Widmer, 17. Vargas, 10. Xhaka, 8. Freuler, 6. Zakaria 23. Shaqiri, 7. Breel Embolo

Cameroon probable XI: (4-3-3, right to left): 23. Onana (GK) 19. Fai, 21. Castelletto, 3. N’Koulou, 25. Tolo 18. Hongla 20. Mbeumo, 8. Anguissa 22. Ntcham, 7. N’Koudou 13. Choupo-Moting

Switzerland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Jerome Ngom (APEJES de Mfou)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Eric Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport)