Top Five Young Players to Watch Out For In FIFA World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Football fans will see plenty of big stars in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will begin on 17 November with a scintillating match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Apart from the big names, a lot of young talents are also participating in the upcoming competition and they will look to impress everyone with their performance. These players have done well in their respective leagues and everyone has high hopes for them in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top five young players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

5. Aurelien Tchouameni France

Aurelien Tchouameni has reached new heights in his career in the last two years. He joined Real Madrid from Monaco for 100million in the summer of 2022 which is enough to prove the player is highly rated.

The midfielder has been a regular member of the French national team and will look to take his team to another FIFA World Cup title. France comprehensively won the title in the last edition of the tournament.

4. Pedri Spain

One of the most exciting players to watch in La Liga, Pedri has been a cornerstone of FC Barcelona’s midfield in recent times. The young player has gained a fine reputation for being a skilful player in Barcelona’s team.

He impressed at the Euros last summer and the fans can’t wait to see how he plays at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

3. Jamal Musiala Germany

Germany’s Jamal Musiala plays for FC Bayern Munich. A product of Chelsea’s football academy, he has been terrific in the last one year for the club and country.

The 19-years-old midfielder plays almost every game for the German club and with Hansi Flick in charge of the national team, he is likely to play an important role in the FIFA World Cup.

2. Jude Bellingham England

Jude Bellingham’s rise to international football has been phenomenal in the last few years. He even captains German club Borrusia Dortmund at the age of just 19. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked incessantly with the teenager and he is expected to sparkle at the World Cup as well.

Gareth Southgate rates him highly and the player has shown his potential in the last one year as well.

1. Vinicius Jr Brazil

Reigning UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr will be a delight to watch in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played wonderfully last year and took his club to the UEFA Champions League title with a goal in the final and is expected to continue his performance in the upcoming FIFA World Cup as well.

Five-time champions Brazil have always been a title contender for the FIFA World Cup and it will be interesting to see how Vinicius performs in the tournament.