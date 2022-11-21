Doha: Gareth Bale-led Wales would take on Tyler Adam’s USA at the Al Rayyan Stadium in the third and final match of Tuesday, 21 November. As the Harry Kane’s English side being seen as the favorite in the Group B and is expected to top the table. This match would be crucial for both the sides.

While the USA are back at the World Cup after an eight-year hiatus, it has been a lot longer for the Welsh. The last time they played in the finals in 1958, Pele was a precocious 17-year-old talent for Brazil and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then.

FIFA World Cup USA vs Wales Date

FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will be held on November 21 and November 22 in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales Time

FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will start at 12:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will be staged at Al Rayyan Stadium.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live.

Where can you watch the USA vs Wales match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the USA vs Wales match outside of India

United States TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria SuperSport and Showmax Pro.