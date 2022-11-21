<strong>Doha: </strong>Gareth Bale-led Wales would take on Tyler Adam's USA at the Al Rayyan Stadium in the third and final match of Tuesday, 21 November. As the Harry Kane's English side being seen as the favorite in the Group B and is expected to top the table. This match would be crucial for both the sides. <p></p> <p></p>While the USA are back at the World Cup after an eight-year hiatus, it has been a lot longer for the Welsh. The last time they played in the finals in 1958, Pele was a precocious 17-year-old talent for Brazil and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup USA vs Wales Date</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will be held on November 21 and November 22 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales Time</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will start at 12:30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales Venue</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales will be staged at Al Rayyan Stadium. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales in India?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales can be watched live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Jio Cinema will also stream the ceremony live. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where can you watch the USA vs Wales</strong><strong> match outside India?</strong> <p></p>The following list shows where you can watch the USA vs Wales match outside of India <p></p> <p></p><strong>United States </strong> TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo <p></p> <p></p><strong>Canada </strong> TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app <p></p> <p></p><strong>United Kingdom</strong> TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia </strong> TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand </strong> TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport <p></p> <p></p><strong>Malaysia </strong> TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go <p></p> <p></p><strong>Singapore </strong> TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV <p></p> <p></p><strong>Hong Kong </strong> TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nigeria </strong> SuperSport and Showmax Pro.