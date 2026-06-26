IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks goals and attendance records in historic tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks goals and attendance records in historic tournament

The FIFA World Cup achieved a new milestone in this year's edition as the tournament broke the goals and attendance records. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 26, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Published On Jun 26, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 26, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 most goals

FIFA World cup 2026 achieves a huge milestone

The FIFA World Cup 2026 etched its name into the record books on Friday after becoming the highest-scoring edition in the tournament’s history, with the landmark being reached during the United States’ thrilling Group D clash against Turkey.

2026 FIFA World Cup breaks goal record

United States defender Auston Trusty scored the historic 173rd goal of the tournament with an early opener. This surpassed the previous World Cup record of 172 goals set during all 64 matches at Qatar 2022.

This milestone occurred in just the 59th match of the expanded tournament. The goal count kept increasing as Turkiye fought back to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts USA, bringing the tournament total to 177 goals.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised this achievement as another sign of the tournament’s success. “Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar shows the excitement and attacking talent that have already made the 2026 World Cup so unforgettable,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

This scoring record has been reached with five matches still left before the knockout stages finish. Unlike past editions, the 2026 World Cup includes 104 matches due to FIFA’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams, allowing for more chances for goals and excitement.

The previous record of 172 goals had stood since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the total was reached over the tournament’s full schedule of 64 matches.

NOR vs FRA

FIFA World Cup 2026 also sets new attendance record

Moreover, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has also broken the all-time attendance record. A total of 3,605,357 fans have attended the tournament so far, the highest attendance in the history of the competition. The tournament’s previous all-time cumulative attendance record was 3.5 million, established at the 1994 edition, by the end of the group stage.

This is a true reflection of our fans’ love for the beautiful game and football’s ability to bring people together to celebrate, feel joy, and share emotions that unite. The scenes inside the stadiums and across our 16 fantastic host cities have been incredible and I thank you for coming from all corners of the globe to light up this @fifaworldcup,” Infantino said.

The best is still to come and we will set more records, but what is most important is that people continue to have fun and create memories for life,” he added.

The 2026 edition of FIFA World Cup got off to an epic start and just six days after the thrilling curtain-raiser at Mexico City Stadium, the tournament’s all-time daily attendance record has been broken on June 17 (IST).

In total, 281,223 fans took their places in the stands across four group-stage encounters – France v. Senegal, Iraq v. Norway, Argentina v. Algeria and Austria v. Jordan – with the combined attendance figure surpassing the previous daily record of 277,070, set on 28 June 1994, which also featured four matches.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Stun four-time champions Germany to reach knockouts for only second time in history

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Stun four-time champions Germany to reach knockouts for only second time in history
Nicolas Pepe stars as Ivory Coast into HISTORIC FIFA World Cup knockout stage

Nicolas Pepe stars as Ivory Coast into HISTORIC FIFA World Cup knockout stage
South Africa create history, reach round of 32 for first time in World Cup

South Africa create history, reach round of 32 for first time in World Cup
Maseko’s late winner sends South Africa past Korea in World Cup clash

Maseko’s late winner sends South Africa past Korea in World Cup clash

Latest News

Vaibhav debut loading? Kaif urges India to drop star opening formula

How can India qualify for semi-finals? Scenario EXPLAINED

Sooryavanshi Benched? Chopra predicts India XI for Ireland clash

Ecuador stun germany to reach knockouts for only second time in history

Harmanpreet highlights India's biggest concern before Australia match

Pepe stars as Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockouts for first time

Editor's Pick

‘Move On’ from Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Kaif wants India to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland

‘Move On’ from Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Kaif wants India to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: How can India qualify for semi-finals? All scenarios EXPLAINED

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: How can India qualify for semi-finals? All scenarios EXPLAINED
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MISS India debut? Aakash Chopra predicts playing XI for 1st Ireland T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MISS India debut? Aakash Chopra predicts playing XI for 1st Ireland T20I
Harmanpreet Kaur highlights India’s biggest concern despite Bangladesh win ahead of Australia clash

Harmanpreet Kaur highlights India’s biggest concern despite Bangladesh win ahead of Australia clash
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut or no change? India’s biggest question before Ireland T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut or no change? India’s biggest question before Ireland T20I
BCCI pays tribute to India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph that changed cricket forever

BCCI pays tribute to India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph that changed cricket forever