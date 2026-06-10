FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Argentina chase history as Brazil and Spain dream big

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, three of football’s most decorated nations find themselves united by a common ambition but driven by different motivations. For Brazil and Spain, the tournament offers an opportunity to relive memories of eras when they ruled world football. For Argentina, the challenge is even greater: defending the crown and breaking a jinx that has haunted champions for more than six decades.

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Brazil aiming to end years of World Cup frustration

No nation embodies World Cup success quite like Brazil. The five-time champions were the undisputed standard-bearers of international football for much of the late 20th century and early 2000s. Between 1994 and 2006, Brazil reached three World Cup finals, winning two titles and producing some of the sport’s most iconic teams.

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However, the years that followed brought repeated disappointments. The painful 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany in 2014, quarterfinal exits in 2018 and 2022, and an inability to translate individual talent into collective success have left Brazilian fans waiting for a return to their golden age.

Brazil entered the FIFA World Cup as the number one team in the FIFA Rankings. They have an experienced manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who has formed a strong squad that includes legendary performer Neymar Junior, along with Raphinha and VinÃ­cius Junior.

Spain looking to recreate golden generation success

Spain’s rise was different but equally dominant. After decades of underachievement on the biggest stage, Spain ushered in one of football’s greatest dynasties. Their triumph at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was the centrepiece of an era that also included back-to-back European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

Built around possession-based football, Spain redefined how the game could be played. Yet since lifting the World Cup in Johannesburg, Spain have struggled to replicate that dominance.

Despite producing exciting young talent and remaining a force in Europe, another World Cup triumph has not been possible. They suffered a shocking group stage exit in the 2014 World Cup. The European side arrived in the 2018 World Cup with a young talent as their Golden generation retired from the game, but failed to make an impact as they exited in the round of 16. In the Qatar World Cup, their fate also failed to change as they were eliminated by Morocco in the round of 16.

Spain arrive in the World Cup with a good reputation. The 2023 Nations League and 2024 European champion has not lost a competitive match in the last three years and topped its World Cup qualification group, scoring 21 goals while conceding just two. The team has some exciting talents, which include Lamine Yamal, who is looking to make a big impact in his first FIFA World Cup.

Argentina chasing history and the end of the champions curse

If Brazil and Spain are chasing echoes of the past, Argentina arrive with a chance to make history.

The South American nation ended the 36-year wait for World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, with Lionel Messi delivering one of the most celebrated campaigns in football history. Now, Argentina’s mission extends towards defending the title for the first time and breaking the Champions Curse.

No nation has successfully defended a World Cup title since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. Since then, champions have repeatedly fallen short. Italy exited in the group stage in 2010, Spain suffered the same fate in 2014, Germany crashed out in 2018, while France came agonisingly close before losing the 2022 final.

Messi remains key to Argentina’s hopes

Much of the spotlight will inevitably remain on Messi. Even in the later stages of his extraordinary career, the Argentine captain, playing his last World Cup, continues to inspire and influence matches. His presence offers continuity, belief, and a reminder of the magic that carried Argentina to the summit four years ago.

Messi scored seven goals in the 2022 World Cup and also made crucial assists, and as the team looks to defend their title, the fans and the team again depend on their Messiah, Messi, to produce yet another magical performance on the biggest stage for one last time.

As football’s biggest tournament returns, three great nations focus on different narratives. Brazil seek to prove that their glorious history can be repeated. Spain hope to show that despite the golden generation’s exit, the youngsters can write their own philosophy; Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing something even rarer: another Messi-inspired miracle and a place in history as the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup.

(With IANS Inputs)