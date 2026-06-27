FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele hat-trick stuns Norway as France finish top of group

France finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign in style after producing a clinical display against Norway at the Boston Stadium. With top spot in Group I on the line, the French side delivered when it mattered most and ended the night with an emphatic victory that underlined their title credentials.

The French side entered the match already assured of qualification, but they left no doubt about their ambitions with a convincing 4-1 win in Boston.

Mbappe nearly scores inside 30 seconds

France almost made a dream start to the contest. Just 25 seconds after kick-off, Kylian Mbappe found space and unleashed an effort that crashed against the crossbar, narrowly missing what would have been one of the fastest goals of the tournament.

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Although the early chance did not result in a goal, it was a sign of what was to come from the French attack.

Dembele takes centre stage

The match soon became all about Ousmane Dembele.

The French winger was in a great mood and he tore through the Norwegian defence with his pace, movement and finishing touch.

Dembele completed a brilliant hat-trick in just 32 minutes, putting France firmly in control of the game and leaving Norway struggling to respond.

His clinical display ensured France maintained their perfect record in the group stage and finished as deserved winners.

Norway pay price for major changes

Norway boss Stale Solbakken surprised many before kick-off by making 10 changes to his starting lineup.

The biggest talking point was the decision to leave star striker Erling Haaland on the bench for a match that had been billed as a showdown between Haaland and Mbappe.

Despite already securing qualification for the Round of 32, Norway struggled to cope with France’s intensity and attacking quality throughout the contest.

Thelonious Aasgaard managed to pull one goal back for Norway, but it did little to change the course of the game.

Doue adds finishing touch

France continued to create chances even after Dembele’s hat-trick. As Norway pushed forward searching for another goal, gaps began to appear at the back and France took full advantage.

Desire Doue put the result beyond any doubt with a late goal, adding a fourth for France and capping off an impressive team performance.

France finish group stage in style

France came into the tournament among the favourites and have looked increasingly dangerous with every match.

They opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal before defeating Iraq 3-0. The win over Norway completed a perfect group-stage record and confirmed their status as one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup title.

Norway, despite the defeat, also progress to the knockout stage after earlier victories over Iraq and Senegal secured enough points to advance.

With Mbappe, Dembele and the rest of France’s attacking stars finding top form, Les Bleus now head into the Round of 32 full of confidence and looking every bit like serious title challengers.