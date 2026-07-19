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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot winner: Lionel Messi falls short as Kylian Mbappe claims the Golden Boot

Lionel Messi entered the final with a chance to overtake him but couldn't find the net as Spain defeated Argentina. Read the complete Golden Boot race and final standings.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 20, 2026, 04:28 AM IST

Published On Jul 20, 2026, 04:28 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 20, 2026, 04:28 AM IST

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World cup 2026 Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World cup 2026 Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot winner: Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026 final beating Argentina 1-0 Ferran Torres scored the lone goal of the game in the 106th minute in a tough victory for Spain in the grand finale.

Despite the defeat in the final, all eyes were also on the individual awards, particularly the race for the Golden Boot.

Mbappe clinches Golden Boot with 10 goals

France superstar Kylian Mbappe finished the tournament as the highest scorer with 10 goals. Even though France missed out on the final, Mbappe delivered a brilliant performance in the third-place play-off against England, scoring twice but England won a high-scoring thriller 6-4.

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His two goals in that match took his tally to 10 for the tournament, securing the Golden Boot ahead of other contenders.

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice after earning the award for top scorer at the 2026 tournament.

The final 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot standings:

  • Kylian Mbappe (France) – 10 Goals, 4 Assists
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 Goals, 4 Assists
  • Jude Bellingham (England) – 7 Goals, 1 Assists
  • Erling Haaland (Norway) – 7 Goals, 0 Assists

Also Read: Ferran Torres scores historic goal as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title

Messi ends with 8 goals, goes empty-handed in Final

Lionel Messi had a fantastic World Cup, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists. However, he could not add to his tally in the final against Spain. The Argentine captain failed to score as Spainâ€™s disciplined defence kept him quiet throughout the match.

Messi needed a hat-trick or at least two goals and an assist to overtake Mbappe, but it wasnâ€™t to be on the night.

Match scoreline

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. The match remained goalless until extra time before Torres found the net for Spain.

Messi still in conversation for Golden Ball

Even without the Golden Boot, Messi remains a strong favourite to win the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament. This would mark his record third Golden Ball award.

Spainâ€™s victory also means they have successfully defended their status among the elite, while Argentina fell just short of back-to-back World Cup titles.

The Golden Glove and Best Young Player awards will also be presented after the final.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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