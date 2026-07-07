FIFA World Cup 2026 honors MS Dhoni with viral ‘Thala for a reason’ post

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is universally regarded as the best finisher in the modern game, is celebrating his 45th Birthday on Tuesday. On his special day, the sports fraternity shared heartwarming wishes on social media.

MS Dhoni’s birthday celebrated with unique FIFA World Cup 2026 tributeÂ

Adding a unique touch to the celebrations, the FIFA World Cup 2026 instagram account shared a picture featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, each with seven goals in the ongoing tournament, alongside the caption, “7 Goals. Thala for a reason. Happy Thala Day,” a nod to Dhoni’s iconic No. 7 jersey and the “Thala” nickname bestowed upon him by Chennai Super Kings fans.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla shared a picture with Dhoni and wrote on X, “Heartiest birthday wishes to MS Dhoni, a true icon of Indian cricket whose leadership and legacy continue to inspire millions. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead.“

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Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph with Dhoni from India’s 2013 Champions Trophy triumph and said, “Happy Birthday, @msdhoni bhai! Your calmness under pressure and the way you’ve led the game will always inspire cricketers around the world. Wishing you good health and happiness always.“

Cricket fraternity honours Dhoni’s unforgettable journey and lasting legacy

Former India batter Aakash Chopra also paid tribute, writing, “Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi.“

The BCCI also celebrated the occasion by sharing a graphic highlighting Dhoni’s remarkable career: ‘538 Intl Matches, 17,266 Intl Runs,829 Intl Dismissals behind the stumps. Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Happy Birthday to Former #TeamIndia Captain @msdhoni, an absolute icon of the game,” the board wrote on X.

His IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, released a video celebrating Dhoni’s journey with the caption, “A hero who became a way of life. A legacy that lives through every generation.”

Dhoni began his career in international cricket in 2004. He has become one of the most revered sporting icons in the country and acts as an inspiration for millions.

The highlights of Dhoni’s illustrious 15-year career were leading India to remarkable achievements, including three prestigious ICC trophies: the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. These accomplishments stand out as the defining moments of his career. Since bidding farewell to international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been delighting fans with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has five titles to his name.

With IANS Inputs.