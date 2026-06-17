FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi creates World Cup history as Argentina defeat Algeria 3-0

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already provided us with some moments to remember, but few can compare to the brilliance on display from Argentina’s captain in their opening Group-stage game against Algeria.

The defending champions looked sharp from the first whistle and delivered a statement performance to start their title defence in style.

Argentina were the dominant side throughout and claimed a comfortable 3-0 win, with their veteran superstar once again demonstrating why he remains one of the greatest players in football, even at this stage of his career.

Messi hits historic World Cup milestone

The night became a historic moment for Lionel Messi as he etched his name even further into football history.

The Argentine captain scored all three goals in the victory, registering the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career. The achievement took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in men’s World Cup history.

The feat was even more impressive considering Messi had only days to go until his 39th birthday, becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick.

Adding another layer to the story, the hat-trick arrived exactly 20 years after Messi scored his first World Cup goal during Argentina’s 6-0 victory over Serbia in the 2006 tournament.

Stunning opener puts Argentina ahead

Making his 200th appearance for Argentina, Messi opened the scoring with a moment of pure quality in the 17th minute.

A quickly taken free-kick by Rodrigo De Paul found the captain in space in midfield. Spotting an opening, Messi surged forward before unleashing a powerful strike from distance.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane managed to get a hand to the effort, but the shot had too much pace and flew into the top corner to give Argentina the breakthrough.

Argentina continued to dominate possession and doubled their advantage before the break through their captain once again.

A clever pass released Nico Gonzalez down the left flank, and his delivery into the box was only partially cleared. Alexis Mac Allister then tried his luck from long range, forcing Zidane into a save.

But the rebound was kind inside the penalty area and Messi was perfectly positioned to slot home to make it 2-0.

Hat-trick completed in trademark style

The final goal came in the 76th minute and was a show of brilliance that has defined Messi’s career.

The move was started by a trademark dribble through midfield before he spread the ball wide to Gonzalez. The winger returned the pass to Messi just outside the box and the outcome felt inevitable.

With minimal backlift, the Argentine icon curled a precise low finish into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and cap off a memorable evening.

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Defending champions send early warning

Argentines’ convincing victory not only secured three valuable points but also sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament.

With Messi leading by example and several key players producing impressive performances around him, the defending champions have started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in perfect fashion and look determined to challenge for another title.