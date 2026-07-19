FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: Here’s much did Spain, Argentina and every team earn?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: The FIFA World Cup 2026 was the biggest ever in football history not only because of the expanded format but the biggest prize pool ever offered by FIFA. Every country, from the champions to teams eliminated in the group stage, was financially rewarded and the total prize fund was at a record level.

Spain walked away with the biggest share after lifting the World Cup trophy, while finalists Argentina and the other top-performing teams also received multi-million-dollar payouts.

Spain land record winner’s cheque after World Cup triumph

Spain finished the tournament on top after edging Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Their victory not only secured football’s biggest prize but also earned them a record $50 million in prize money.

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It is the highest amount ever awarded to a men’s FIFA World Cup champion and is $8 million more than Argentina received for winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Argentina receive massive runners-up prize

Although Argentina failed to retain the title they won in 2022, the finalists still received a huge financial reward for finishing second.

The South American giants will take home $33 million, which is $3 million more than France earned as runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England and France also secure big payouts

The prize money wasn’t limited to the two finalists.

England, who finished third in the tournament, will receive $29 million, while fourth-placed France have been awarded $27 million.

FIFA also confirmed prize money for every finishing position, ensuring all 48 participating nations received a share of the record-breaking fund.

FIFA increased World Cup prize fund by 50 per cent

The prize structure was approved by the FIFA Council in December 2025 under FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

According to FIFA, the total prize pool for the 2026 World Cup stands at $655 million, representing a 50 per cent increase compared to the 2022 tournament.

The increase means every qualified nation earned more money than teams did four years ago in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown

Champions (Spain): $50 million

Runners-up (Argentina): $33 million

Third place (England): $29 million

Fourth place (France): $27 million

Fifth to eighth place: $19 million

Ninth to 16th place: $15 million

17th to 32nd place: $11 million

33rd to 48th place: $9 million

Record rewards for every qualified nation

The expanded 48-team tournament ensured that even teams knocked out in the early stages received substantial financial rewards. With the prize fund reaching an all-time high, FIFA significantly increased payments across every finishing position compared to previous editions.

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For Spain, the title came with both sporting glory and the biggest winner’s cheque in World Cup history, while Argentina, England, France and the remaining participating nations also benefited from FIFA’s record investment in the tournament.