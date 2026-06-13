IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • FIFA World Cup 2026: When and Where to watch Australia vs Turkey, know all details

FIFA World Cup 2026: When and Where to watch Australia vs Turkey, know all details

Australia begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Turkey in Vancouver on Sunday. With both teams aiming for a strong start in Group D, fans can check the live streaming details, TV channels, kick-off time, venue information and complete squad lists here.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 13, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Published On Jun 13, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 13, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Australia vs Turkey match details

Australia vs Turkey match details

Australia will start their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Turkey in the second match of Group D, in which the hosts USA have made a great start, defeating Paraguay by 4-1 in their campaign opener.v

Australia is competing at the global finals for a sixth consecutive edition, while Turkey are making their third appearance and their first since they stormed all the way to the semi-finals at Korea/Japan 2002.

The winners of Group D will progress to a San Francisco Bay Area date with one of the third-place finishers from either Group B, E, F, I, or J. The runners-up are set to face the Group G runners-up in Dallas. Should the third-placed team in Group D qualify as one of the eight best, they will meet either the Group E, Group I, or Group K winners in Boston, New York, New Jersey, or Kansas City, respectively.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Since losing 6â€“0 to Spain last September, Turkey has won seven of its next eight games. The only blip was a 2â€“2 draw in the reverse fixture with Spain.

On the other hand, Australia have a wretched record in World Cup opening matches, losing five of six. Australia has also lost more games than any nation at the previous five World Cups. However, they reached the knockout stage in 2022 and would be confident of challenging for another Round-of-32 berth.

How to watch Australia vs Turkey live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. However, A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver

Referee: Jesus Noel Valenzuela Saez

Squads:

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Mathew Leckie, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden Oâ€™Neill.

Forwards: Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Toure, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi.

Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir, Berke Ozer.

Defenders: Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Eren Elmali, Mert Muldur, Zeki Celik, Ferdi Kadioglu, Yusuf Akcicek.

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Can Uzun.

Forwards: Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, BariÅŸ Alper Yilmaz, Cengiz Under, Semih Kilicsoy, Bertug Yildirim, Deniz Gul.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup MINDSET shows why he remains France’s biggest leader

Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup MINDSET shows why he remains France’s biggest leader
FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Argentina chase history as Brazil and Spain dream big

FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Argentina chase history as Brazil and Spain dream big
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Morocco Vs Spain

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Morocco Vs Spain
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Japan Vs Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Japan Vs Croatia

Latest News

Prasidh Krishna explains why Afghanistan series is so important before World Cup 2027

With no Virat Kohli, who will replace him, KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan ?

Neymar can be ruled out of entire world cup group stage

Piyush Chawla opens up on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of India's upcoming matches

Kane Williamson reacts to his retirement from international cricket ahead of England Test series

Turkey vs Australia When and Where to watch?

Editor's Pick

End of an Era: Kane Williamson announces retirement from International Cricket after 16 year New Zealand career

End of an Era: Kane Williamson announces retirement from International Cricket after 16 year New Zealand career
England makes big Ben Stokes captaincy statement after nightclub incident

England makes big Ben Stokes captaincy statement after nightclub incident
FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Argentina chase history as Brazil and Spain dream big

FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Argentina chase history as Brazil and Spain dream big
Pooja Vastrakar reveals why she never spoke to Virat Kohli, sends big message to Team India ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pooja Vastrakar reveals why she never spoke to Virat Kohli, sends big message to Team India ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Manav Suthar opens up on dream Test debut after stunning seven-wicket haul, says ‘It felt…

Manav Suthar opens up on dream Test debut after stunning seven-wicket haul, says ‘It felt…
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Virat Kohli’s SPECIAL advice after IPL 2026 final, says ‘It felt like…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Virat Kohli’s SPECIAL advice after IPL 2026 final, says ‘It felt like…