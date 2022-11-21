Doha: England came up with a brilliant performance against Iran in their opening match of the Group B encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Jude Bellingham scored the first goal in the 35th minute of the game. England, soon took full control of the match as the Iranian defence was caught napping on more than one occasion. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored twice while Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also got their names in the score sheet as England hammered Iran 6-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

ENG vs IRN, Group B: Watch ALL THE GOALS | HIGHLIGHTS

England Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran Starting XI

Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi