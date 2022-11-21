<strong>DOHA, Qatar:</strong> Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was injured and carried off the field early in his team's opening World Cup match against England on Monday after clashing heads with a teammate. Beiranvand initially tried to continue playing despite the game being paused for several minutes as he received treatment following the collision with Majid Hosseini at the Khalifa International Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Iranian team medics and captain Ehsan Hajisafi tended to the keeper, who appeared to be in discomfort with a bloody nose. At one point, Hajisafi splashed water on Beiranvand's face. <p></p> <p></p>With substitute Hossein Hosseini standing by and ready to come on, Iran decided to leave Beiranvand on the field, a move which appeared to contravene FIFA concussion protocols. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Iran knew their backup goalkeeper was so bad they even tried baptising the injured one to keep him on ?<a href="https://t.co/g72RBgKhsd">pic.twitter.com/g72RBgKhsd</a></p> <p></p> World Cup Memes (@WC22_Memes) <a href="https://twitter.com/WC22_Memes/status/1594689105350119424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">SAD news for IRAN GOALKEEPER Getting injured and substituted at 14 min<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QatarWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QatarWorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGIRN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGIRN</a> <a href="https://t.co/In8TFbh3M5">pic.twitter.com/In8TFbh3M5</a></p> <p></p> QATAR_WORLD_CUP_2022 (@FTBLFREAK) <a href="https://twitter.com/FTBLFREAK/status/1594685674472747008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"If there are signs or symptoms of damage to the brain, or a concussive injury is suspected despite the absence of signs or symptoms, the doctor/therapist should remove the player from the pitch for a more detailed examination (using a concussion substitute if available/required)," the governing body's guidance states. <p></p> <p></p>Beiranvand, however, briefly continued before asking to be substituted moments later, collapsing to the ground and eventually leaving the field on a stretcher.