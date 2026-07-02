FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane’s double inspires England comeback, captain calls it ‘one of my favourite wins’

England avoided a huge upset at the FIFA World Cup after a brilliant comeback to win 2-1 over DR Congo in the Round of 32. Trailing for most of the contest, the Three Lions found their hero in captain Harry Kane, whose late brace turned the match around and booked England’s place in the Round of 16 against Mexico.

The England skipper admitted the victory was one of the most memorable moments of his international career, saying the team’s patience and belief eventually made the difference in a high-pressure knockout clash.

Kane’s late heroics rescue England

England found themselves behind after Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side facing a shock exit from the tournament.

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Despite creating several chances, England were repeatedly denied by an inspired DR Congo goalkeeper, who produced a string of outstanding saves throughout the first half.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Harry Kane headed home from close range to restore parity. With extra time looming, the striker struck again four minutes from the end, firing a powerful effort into the top corner to complete England’s comeback and spark wild celebrations.

Kane hails team’s patience after dramatic win

Speaking after the match, Kane admitted England never stopped believing despite falling behind early.

“As soon as he hit it (for his second goal), I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating. I try to be the best version of myself. Leading by example is one of my biggest traits and my biggest mottos I try to live by.”

The captain praised DR Congo for making life difficult and said England’s persistence eventually paid off.

“It was a crazy game, first and foremost playing against a tough team, a well-organised team. The keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half, it was just about pounding the rock. Keep pounding the rock. Our moment would come.”

Kane also highlighted the importance of different players stepping up during crucial moments.

“We spoke about people having hero moments, it could be anyone. It could be me, it could be a save from Pickers, a block from the defenders, whoever it is we have hero moments. For me it was today.”

Reflecting on the emotional victory, Kane described it as one of the finest matches of his England career.

“What a crazy game. To come back in the way we did is just extremely pleasing and makes me proud of the group, proud of the boys. It was a tough game and for me, personally, one of my favourites in an England shirt now; to get a couple of goals and help the team over the line is obviously a magical, magical feeling.”

Kane climbs World Cup scoring charts

The two goals also helped Kane continue his remarkable World Cup record.

The England captain has now scored 13 goals in FIFA World Cup finals, moving past Pele and drawing level with French legend Just Fontaine, who scored all 13 of his goals during the 1958 tournament.

Only Lionel Messi (19), Kylian Mbappe (18), Miroslav Klose (16), Ronaldo (15) and Gerd Muller (14) have scored more World Cup goals than Kane.

He also became the first England player since Gary Lineker in the 1990 quarter-final against Cameroon to score twice in a World Cup knockout match.

Tuchel and Rice praise England captain

England head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his skipper after another decisive performance.

“Harry is our captain. He’s our leader. He decides football matches with unbelievable finishes and did it here twice. The second one was just a brilliant goal.”

When asked about elite forwards like Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi dominating the tournament, Tuchel summed them up in one sentence.

“They’re all sharks. If they smell blood, they come and score.”

Midfielder Declan Rice also hailed Kane’s impact on the team.

“He’s just ridiculous; he’s got 72 goals this season, I think – that’s just not normal. They’re ridiculous numbers. He’s a proper leader, a captain. He trains every day and gets on with everyone in the group. When you have someone who can win a game for you like that… That second goal, he just reverse-whips it into the top corner, and it was ridiculous to see. What a player. We’re very lucky to have him.”

With the comeback victory, England now move into the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico in another high-stakes World Cup clash.