New Delhi: In the first semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Luka Modric’s Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. The two-time World Cup winners Argentina got the better of the Netherlands in the quarterfinal on penalties enroute to semis, whereas Croatia defeated Brazil in the shootout during their last-eight match.

During the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup, Messi, who is playing his fifth World Cup this year, will look to eye two massive World Cup milestones.

The PSG forward has played a total of 24 matches to date, and by taking the field on Tuesday, he will equal former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus’ record of playing the most number of matches in FIFA World Cup history. Like Messi, Matthaus also appeared in five World Cups and played a total of 25 matches.

At present, with 24 World Cup appearances to his name, Messi has equaled Germany forward Miroslav Klose’s record of playing 24 matches, and on Tuesday, he will equal Matthaus’ record. If Argentina manages to win this game, then he will get a chance to break the former World Cup winner’s record in the final match, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (December 18).

Apart from equaling record of playing in most World Cup matches, Messi will look to find his name on the scorecard and become the leading goal scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup matches. At present, he is level with Gabriel Batistuta, who like Messi has also scored 10 goals.