New Delhi: Fifa World Cup will begin on 20th November and all the teams have finished their preparation for the upcoming mega event. However, some big teams won’t be featured in the tournament and it will also leave some big players out of the competition.

Football fans will miss the teams like Italy, Colombia and Egypt in the World Cup and their star players. Some of these players play in the top leagues of the world including the Premier League and have their own fanbase.

Let’s take a look at the top five players who won’t be seen playing during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

5. Marco Verratti (Italy)

Italy are the reigning European champions, so it was a shock to all fans when they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. It left many top Italy players, including Marco Verratti, without any competition during the World Cup month.

The PSG star has been in fine form for a while now and fans will miss his expert skills in the World Cup.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Another Italy star who is not going to the World Cup is PSG’s star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Just like Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma has played a huge part in PSG and Italy’s success.

The tall goalkeeper was at top of his game during the Euros 2020, however, he failed to take Italy to the World Cup in Qatar. He won the player of the tournament award in Euro 2020, but won’t be able to play in the upcoming tournament.

A lot of football fans will miss him in Qatar.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is retired from international football and the fans will miss his presence in the upcoming World Cup. He played two World Cups before retiring in 2016. The start forward returned to help Sweden qualify for the World Cup, but it was cut short to a cameo role off the bench in their playoff loss to Poland.

He, then, decided to end his career and continue playing club football for AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored many wonder goals in his international career and fans will miss it in Qatar.

2. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah has been a focal point of Liverpool’s success in the last 4-5 years. The forward has emerged as one of the best players in the world and fans were eager to see him in the World Cup. However, Egypt failed to qualify for the tournament and now we won’t be able to see the star player in Qatar.

He had played in the 2018 World Cup with a shoulder injury and would have loved to be a part of the upcoming competition. Mohamed Salah has scored an impressive 49 goals in 86 matches at the international level and the fans will miss the skills of the star Premier League player.

1. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm as he has already scored three hat-tricks in just eight matches for Manchester City. He has been phenomenal for the Pep Guardiola team after his 51 million ($54m) move to City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

However, he too failed to take his team to the World Cup in Qatar and will watch the tournament from home. It will be a huge miss for him and football fans around the world. Haaland is a top-level goal scorer and his skills would have entertained fans a lot during the tournament.