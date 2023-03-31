Advertisement

FIG vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 07:00 PM IST

Updated: March 31, 2023 2:04 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team FIG vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023:

 

TOSS: The match toss between Fighters CC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FIG vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: V Singh

Batters: A Dar, G Singh

Allrounders: M Singh Jr, D Patel, B Ram, J Kumar, D Singh

Bowlers: I Imran, G Singh, Rahul

FIG vs LCA Probable XI

Fighters CC: Amarjit Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr(C), Parwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yasir Mahmood, Varinder Singh Virk, Sukhdeep Singh-I, Baljinder Ram

Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar, Rahul Hudda, Sourabh Sandhu, Dharm Patel, Samarthkumar Patel(C), Mayank Raval, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Preet Mohinder Singh, Ali Raza- IV

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

