FIG vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 07:00 PM IST

Best players list of FIG vs LCA, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team FIG vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023:

TOSS: The match toss between Fighters CC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FIG vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: V Singh

Batters: A Dar, G Singh

Allrounders: M Singh Jr, D Patel, B Ram, J Kumar, D Singh

Bowlers: I Imran, G Singh, Rahul

FIG vs LCA Probable XI

Fighters CC: Amarjit Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr(C), Parwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yasir Mahmood, Varinder Singh Virk, Sukhdeep Singh-I, Baljinder Ram

Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar, Rahul Hudda, Sourabh Sandhu, Dharm Patel, Samarthkumar Patel(C), Mayank Raval, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Preet Mohinder Singh, Ali Raza- IV