FIG vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 9:30 PM IST

Updated: April 5, 2023 7:04 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Best players list of FIG vs LSG, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Fighters CC vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FIG vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Riasat Sourov

Batsmen Nazrul Islam (c), Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh

All-rounders Mandeep-Singh Jr (vc), Mohammed Jayed Alam, Md Abdul Motin

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Zubayarul Islam

 

FIG vs LSG Probable XI

Fighters CC: Parwinder Singh(wk), Varinder Virk, Dalwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh , Lalit Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Rahul, Harjot Sahota, Baljinder Ram

Friendship CC: Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Imtiaz Rana , Jayed Alam, Sabbir Hussain, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Rakibul Hassan(wk), Mohammad Al Amin, Riasat Sourav, Md Abdul Motin, Saddam Akbory

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

