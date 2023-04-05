FIG vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 9:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Fighters CC vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 09:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
FIG vs LSG My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Riasat Sourov
Batsmen Nazrul Islam (c), Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh
All-rounders Mandeep-Singh Jr (vc), Mohammed Jayed Alam, Md Abdul Motin
Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Zubayarul Islam
FIG vs LSG Probable XI
Fighters CC: Parwinder Singh(wk), Varinder Virk, Dalwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh , Lalit Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Rahul, Harjot Sahota, Baljinder Ram
Friendship CC: Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Imtiaz Rana , Jayed Alam, Sabbir Hussain, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Rakibul Hassan(wk), Mohammad Al Amin, Riasat Sourav, Md Abdul Motin, Saddam Akbory
