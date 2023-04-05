FIG vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10,Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Fighters CC vs Gorkha 11 will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FIG vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Riasat Sourov

Batsmen Nazrul Islam (c), Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh

All-rounders Mandeep-Singh Jr (vc), Mohammed Jayed Alam, Md Abdul Motin

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Zubayarul Islam

FIG vs LSG Probable XI

Fighters CC: Parwinder Singh(wk), Varinder Virk, Dalwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh , Lalit Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Rahul, Harjot Sahota, Baljinder Ram

Friendship CC: Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Imtiaz Rana , Jayed Alam, Sabbir Hussain, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Rakibul Hassan(wk), Mohammad Al Amin, Riasat Sourav, Md Abdul Motin, Saddam Akbory