FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup: India Hockey Team’s Fixtures & Results

Amsterdam: Indian women’s hockey team is ready for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup which will take place in the Netherlands and Spain from 1st July to 17th July. The team is going to play in the tournament without their star player Rani Rampal, but there are a lot of other Indian players who can do wonders in the tournament.

The former skipper is still undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury. India grouped in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China will begin their campaign on 3rd July against nemesis England, to whom they lost the Bronze Medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the Indian team in the tournament with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy. India haven’t done something remarkable in the World Cup so far. Their best performance in the tournament came in 1974 when they finished in the fourth position.

Hockey used to be a lot different back then and it will be difficult for the team to better that performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament. However, the Indian players will try their best to get something out of the Hockey World Cup.

There are some players who will be key to their success in the tournament. They have done well at the Tokyo Olympics last year and will look to do well in the upcoming tournaments as well.

India squad: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Let’s take a look at the Indian women’s hockey team’s fixtures at the upcoming Hockey World:

Pool B:

3 July 2022: India Vs England

5 July 2022: India Vs China

7 July 2022: India Vs New Zealand