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Finally! BCCI reveals IPL 2026 second phase schedule, 50 match across 12 venues, check all details
BCCI has announced the IPL 2026 second phase schedule, with 50 matches set to be played across 12 venues from April 13 to May 24.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the complete schedule for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
The remaining league-stage matches will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026.
Key details of the second phase
- 50 league matches left to be played
- Matches will be held across 12 venues in India
- Venues include: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh
The second phase kicks off with a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Why the schedule was released in two parts
The BCCI had earlier released only the first 20 matches (up to April 12). This was done because assembly election dates were announced in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
The board waited to finalise the remaining schedule so that the tournament faces minimum disruption.
No change in number of matches
There were some worries about a possible energy and fuel crisis that could affect travel and crowd attendance. However, the BCCI has confirmed that the tournament will go ahead as planned with no reduction in the total number of matches.
Playoffs venue still pending
The venues for the playoff matches (Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final) have not been announced yet. The BCCI will confirm them at a later stage.
Simple takeaway for IPL fans
The wait is finally over! Fans now have the complete picture of when and where their favourite teams will play in the second half of IPL 2026.
From April 13 onwards, expect non-stop cricket action across 12 different cities as teams fight for playoff spots.
The IPL 2026 season is shaping up to be bigger and more exciting than ever. Get ready for some thrilling matches in the coming weeks!
IPL 2026 Full Schedule (70 Matches)
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|28-Mar-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|2
|29-Mar-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|3
|30-Mar-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|4
|31-Mar-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|New Chandigarh
|5
|01-Apr-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|6
|02-Apr-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7
|03-Apr-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|8
|04-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|9
|04-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|10
|05-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|11
|05-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|12
|06-Apr-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|13
|07-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|14
|08-Apr-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|15
|09-Apr-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|16
|10-Apr-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|17
|11-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|New Chandigarh
|18
|11-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19
|12-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|20
|12-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|21
|13-Apr-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|22
|14-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|23
|15-Apr-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|24
|16-Apr-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|25
|17-Apr-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|26
|18-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|27
|18-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|28
|19-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|29
|19-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|New Chandigarh
|30
|20-Apr-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|31
|21-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|32
|22-Apr-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow
|33
|23-Apr-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|34
|24-Apr-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|35
|25-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|36
|25-Apr-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|37
|26-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|38
|26-Apr-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow
|39
|27-Apr-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi
|40
|28-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|New Chandigarh
|41
|29-Apr-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|42
|30-Apr-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|43
|01-May-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|44
|02-May-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|45
|03-May-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|46
|03-May-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|47
|04-May-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai
|48
|05-May-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|49
|06-May-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|50
|07-May-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|51
|08-May-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|52
|09-May-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|53
|10-May-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|54
|10-May-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai Indians
|Raipur
|55
|11-May-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamsala
|56
|12-May-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|57
|13-May-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Raipur
|58
|14-May-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Dharamsala
|59
|15-May-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|60
|16-May-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|61
|17-May-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Dharamsala
|62
|17-May-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|63
|18-May-2026
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|64
|19-May-2026
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|65
|20-May-2026
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata
|66
|21-May-2026
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|67
|22-May-2026
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|68
|23-May-2026
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|69
|24-May-2026
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|70
|24-May-2026
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata