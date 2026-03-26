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Finally! BCCI reveals IPL 2026 second phase schedule, 50 match across 12 venues, check all details

BCCI has announced the IPL 2026 second phase schedule, with 50 matches set to be played across 12 venues from April 13 to May 24.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Srijal Upadhyay
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 07:15 PM (IST)
Edited: Mar 26, 2026, 07:34 PM (IST)

IPL 2026
IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the complete schedule for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The remaining league-stage matches will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026.

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Key details of the second phase

  • 50 league matches left to be played
  • Matches will be held across 12 venues in India
  • Venues include: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh

The second phase kicks off with a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Why the schedule was released in two parts

The BCCI had earlier released only the first 20 matches (up to April 12). This was done because assembly election dates were announced in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The board waited to finalise the remaining schedule so that the tournament faces minimum disruption.

No change in number of matches

There were some worries about a possible energy and fuel crisis that could affect travel and crowd attendance. However, the BCCI has confirmed that the tournament will go ahead as planned with no reduction in the total number of matches.

Playoffs venue still pending

The venues for the playoff matches (Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final) have not been announced yet. The BCCI will confirm them at a later stage.

Simple takeaway for IPL fans

The wait is finally over! Fans now have the complete picture of when and where their favourite teams will play in the second half of IPL 2026.

From April 13 onwards, expect non-stop cricket action across 12 different cities as teams fight for playoff spots.

The IPL 2026 season is shaping up to be bigger and more exciting than ever. Get ready for some thrilling matches in the coming weeks!

IPL 2026 Full Schedule

IPL 2026 Full Schedule (70 Matches)

Match Date Day Time Home Team Away Team Venue
128-Mar-2026Saturday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers HyderabadBengaluru
229-Mar-2026Sunday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai
330-Mar-2026Monday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsGuwahati
431-Mar-2026Tuesday7:30 PMPunjab KingsGujarat TitansNew Chandigarh
501-Apr-2026Wednesday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsLucknow
602-Apr-2026Thursday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadKolkata
703-Apr-2026Friday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsPunjab KingsChennai
804-Apr-2026Saturday3:30 PMDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansDelhi
904-Apr-2026Saturday7:30 PMGujarat TitansRajasthan RoyalsAhmedabad
1005-Apr-2026Sunday3:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsHyderabad
1105-Apr-2026Sunday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruChennai Super KingsBengaluru
1206-Apr-2026Monday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersPunjab KingsKolkata
1307-Apr-2026Tuesday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansGuwahati
1408-Apr-2026Wednesday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsGujarat TitansDelhi
1509-Apr-2026Thursday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsKolkata
1610-Apr-2026Friday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruGuwahati
1711-Apr-2026Saturday3:30 PMPunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadNew Chandigarh
1811-Apr-2026Saturday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsChennai
1912-Apr-2026Sunday3:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansLucknow
2012-Apr-2026Sunday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai
2113-Apr-2026Monday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsHyderabad
2214-Apr-2026Tuesday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersChennai
2315-Apr-2026Wednesday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruLucknow Super GiantsBengaluru
2416-Apr-2026Thursday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansPunjab KingsMumbai
2517-Apr-2026Friday7:30 PMGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabad
2618-Apr-2026Saturday3:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruDelhi CapitalsBengaluru
2718-Apr-2026Saturday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsHyderabad
2819-Apr-2026Sunday3:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsKolkata
2919-Apr-2026Sunday7:30 PMPunjab KingsLucknow Super GiantsNew Chandigarh
3020-Apr-2026Monday7:30 PMGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansAhmedabad
3121-Apr-2026Tuesday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsHyderabad
3222-Apr-2026Wednesday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan RoyalsLucknow
3323-Apr-2026Thursday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMumbai
3424-Apr-2026Friday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruGujarat TitansBengaluru
3525-Apr-2026Saturday3:30 PMDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsDelhi
3625-Apr-2026Saturday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadJaipur
3726-Apr-2026Sunday3:30 PMGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsAhmedabad
3826-Apr-2026Sunday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersLucknow
3927-Apr-2026Monday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruDelhi
4028-Apr-2026Tuesday7:30 PMPunjab KingsRajasthan RoyalsNew Chandigarh
4129-Apr-2026Wednesday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadMumbai
4230-Apr-2026Thursday7:30 PMGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BengaluruAhmedabad
4301-May-2026Friday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsJaipur
4402-May-2026Saturday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansChennai
4503-May-2026Sunday3:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabad
4603-May-2026Sunday7:30 PMGujarat TitansPunjab KingsAhmedabad
4704-May-2026Monday7:30 PMMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsMumbai
4805-May-2026Tuesday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsDelhi
4906-May-2026Wednesday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadPunjab KingsHyderabad
5007-May-2026Thursday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BengaluruLucknow
5108-May-2026Friday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersDelhi
5209-May-2026Saturday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansJaipur
5310-May-2026Sunday3:30 PMChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsChennai
5410-May-2026Sunday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai IndiansRaipur
5511-May-2026Monday7:30 PMPunjab KingsDelhi CapitalsDharamsala
5612-May-2026Tuesday7:30 PMGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadAhmedabad
5713-May-2026Wednesday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruKolkata Knight RidersRaipur
5814-May-2026Thursday7:30 PMPunjab KingsMumbai IndiansDharamsala
5915-May-2026Friday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsLucknow
6016-May-2026Saturday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansKolkata
6117-May-2026Sunday3:30 PMPunjab KingsRoyal Challengers BengaluruDharamsala
6217-May-2026Sunday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi
6318-May-2026Monday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadChennai
6419-May-2026Tuesday7:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsJaipur
6520-May-2026Wednesday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansKolkata
6621-May-2026Thursday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansChennai
6722-May-2026Friday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BengaluruHyderabad
6823-May-2026Saturday7:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsPunjab KingsLucknow
6924-May-2026Sunday3:30 PMMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsMumbai
7024-May-2026Sunday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsKolkata

About the Author

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Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s ...Read More

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