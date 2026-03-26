Finally! BCCI reveals IPL 2026 second phase schedule, 50 match across 12 venues, check all details

BCCI has announced the IPL 2026 second phase schedule, with 50 matches set to be played across 12 venues from April 13 to May 24.

IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the complete schedule for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The remaining league-stage matches will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026.

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Key details of the second phase

50 league matches left to be played

Matches will be held across 12 venues in India

Venues include: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh

The second phase kicks off with a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Why the schedule was released in two parts

The BCCI had earlier released only the first 20 matches (up to April 12). This was done because assembly election dates were announced in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The board waited to finalise the remaining schedule so that the tournament faces minimum disruption.

No change in number of matches

There were some worries about a possible energy and fuel crisis that could affect travel and crowd attendance. However, the BCCI has confirmed that the tournament will go ahead as planned with no reduction in the total number of matches.

Playoffs venue still pending

The venues for the playoff matches (Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final) have not been announced yet. The BCCI will confirm them at a later stage.

Simple takeaway for IPL fans

The wait is finally over! Fans now have the complete picture of when and where their favourite teams will play in the second half of IPL 2026.

From April 13 onwards, expect non-stop cricket action across 12 different cities as teams fight for playoff spots.

The IPL 2026 season is shaping up to be bigger and more exciting than ever. Get ready for some thrilling matches in the coming weeks!

IPL 2026 Full Schedule

IPL 2026 Full Schedule (70 Matches)