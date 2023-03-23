Advertisement
Fine Example Of How Only Certain Players Get Protection: Ex-India Player Slams Suryakumar Yadav For Horror Show Against AUS
Suryakumar is the sixth Indian batter to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs.
New Delhi: World's best T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in the third ODI match of three-match series against Australia. Surya was bowled by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI. While he was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series. Suryakumar is the sixth Indian batter to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019) are others. Former Indian player Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Slams Suryakumar Yadav For Horror Show during the series. In a tweet Siva clamied that Surya should not be picked in all the formats on the basis of his T20 performance. "Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don't segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can't pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats", Laxman Sivaramakrishnan tweeted about the 32-year-old batter.
Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don't segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can't pick a player based on T20 performance for all formatsLaxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 22, 2023
India's aggressive style while batting again proved their downfall as they fell to a 21-run loss to Australia in the third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday night, a result that ultimately cost Rohit's side the series and the No.1 ODI team ranking.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Fine Example Of How Only Certain Players Get Protection: Ex-India Player Slams Suryakumar Yadav For Horror Show Against AUS
IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODI Series Versus Australia
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
22 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Australia beat India by 21 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
17 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 20 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS