Fine Example Of How Only Certain Players Get Protection: Ex-India Player Slams Suryakumar Yadav For Horror Show Against AUS

World's best T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in the third ODI match of three-match series against Australia.

Surya was bowled by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI. While he was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series.

Suryakumar is the sixth Indian batter to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019) are others.

Former Indian player Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Slams Suryakumar Yadav For Horror Show during the series. In a tweet Siva clamied that Surya should not be picked in all the formats on the basis of his T20 performance.

"Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don't segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can't pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats", Laxman Sivaramakrishnan tweeted about the 32-year-old batter.