Finger Injury Puts Mitchell Starc’s Sri Lanka Tour In Jeopardy, Jhye Richardson Added To ODI Squad

New Delhi: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the upcoming third T20I against Sri Lanka after the pacer injured his left index finger during the first T20I in Colombo. Jhye Richardson, who replaced Starc in the team for the second T20I, has been added to the ODI squad as a backup for Starc, in case the left-arm pacer doesn’t recover in time.

Starc required six stitches to his left index finger after he suffered a gash in the series opener. The tearaway pacer will stay with the team in hope that he recovers in time for the ODIs. As per reports, Starc will need a minimum of seven days for his finger to recover.

“(He) will continue to train with the squad in Sri Lanka and potentially return during the ODI Series. His recovery time is unspecified but anticipated to be a minimum of seven days,” Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Australia has been very dominant in both the T20Is played so far. They crushed Sri lanka by 10 wickets in the first game before picking up a nervy yet comprehensive 3-wicket win in the second game. Australian bowling led by Kane Richardson, who took four wickets for 30 runs, and Jhye Richardson’s 3-26, helped Australia restrict Sri Lanka to a paltry 124-9.

The target seemed easy, but a magnificent spell by Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 4-33, gave Australia a run for their money. At one point, Australia were in trouble at 99-7, still 26 away from the target, but a calm innings of 26 by Matthew Wade took the visitors over the line. The third T20I will be played at the same venue on June 11.