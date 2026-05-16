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Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash

Finn Allen smashed 93 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans and entered an elite IPL six-hitting list alongside Chris Gayle.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Finn Allen sixes record

Finn Allen sixes record

Finn Allen produced one of the most destructive knocks of IPL 2026 on Saturday night and added his name to a special six-hitting list during Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. The New Zealand opener entertained the Kolkata crowd with a brutal assault that almost ended in a record-breaking century.

Allen smashed 93 runs from just 35 balls and completely changed the momentum of the innings after Gujarat Titans opted to bowl first. The KKR opener attacked from the very beginning and raced to his fifty in only 21 deliveries, putting the GT bowlers under pressure inside the powerplay itself.

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Finn Allen joins elite IPL six-hitting list

During the innings, Allen hammered 10 sixes and became only the fourth batter in IPL history to register multiple innings with 10 or more sixes.

Chris Gayle still leads the list with four such innings, while Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have managed the feat twice each. Allen has now also reached that mark after producing two separate innings with 10 sixes in IPL 2026.

Allen falls short of memorable century

The aggressive opener looked set for one of the fastest hundreds in IPL history before Gujarat spinner Sai Kishore finally broke the partnership with a clever delivery.

Allen tried to clear the boundary once again after backing away to create room, but Rashid Khan completed the catch safely at wide long-on. His innings ended on 93, missing a century by only seven runs.

The knock included four boundaries and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 265.71.

Finn Allen creates new KKR record against Gujarat Titans

Allen’s explosive innings also became the highest individual score by a Kolkata Knight Riders batter against Gujarat Titans in IPL history.

This was also the second time this season that Allen smashed 10 sixes in a single IPL innings. Earlier in IPL 2026, he had achieved the same feat against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.

Among KKR batters, only Brendon McCullum and Andre Russell have hit more sixes in a single IPL innings. McCullum smashed 13 sixes during his unforgettable 158 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008, while Russell hit 11 against Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Allen has now joined that list twice in the same season with his two 10-sixes innings against DC and GT.

Big boost for KKR in playoff race

KKR have found it difficult to build momentum this season, but Finn Allen’s aggressive batting has given the side a much-needed spark at an important stage of IPL 2026.

With the playoff race becoming tighter, the New Zealand opener is starting to play a big role in keeping Kolkata Knight Riders in contention.

Also Read: Finn Allen opens up on his 93-run knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, says…

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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