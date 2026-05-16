IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Finn Allen opens up on his 93-run knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, says…

Finn Allen opens up on his 93-run knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, says…

Star KKR batter Finn Allen breaks silence on his impressive batting performance against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST

Finn Allen breaks silence on his knock

Finn Allen breaks silence on his knock against GT

KKR vs GT IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen admitted fortune played its part in him hitting a blazing 93 against the Gujarat Titans, but insisted clarity of thought and adapting to conditions were key as his side piled up 247/2 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Finn Allen reflects on his explosive knock against GT

His knock, studded with 10 sixes and four fours, set the tone for KKR before Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out) ensured the innings closed with a flourish, leaving GT staring at a daunting chase.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Sometimes you get a little bit lucky (talking about the luck he got early on). I just tried to continue as long as I could. Yeah, it’s a beautiful ground to bat at. Boundaries are quite small, and the wicket is usually pretty good. It was a little bit tricky at the start, but we just tried to push through that,” Allen said to broadcasters at the innings break.

Asked if the pitch improved as the innings went on, he replied, “Definitely. It was quite challenging with the new ball. Again, two quality bowlers. So, as I said, I just tried to push through that and get to the middle phase.”

Also Read: Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad?

Finn Allen praises Angkrish Raghuvanshi after career-best knock

Allen was effusive in his praise for young teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who struck a career-best 82 not out. “He’s a proper player. The way he gets up and starts his innings, the batsmanship that he shows at such a young age, he’s a quality player.

On whether he had a total in mind while batting, the New Zealander added, â€œNo, I think personally, I just try and worry about that towards the back end of the innings if I’m there.

But for the time that I was out there, I just wanted to put as many as I could. As I said, the wicket felt like it got better, so I just wanted to be pretty clear in what I was doing and not think about too much.

Allen backed his side’s batting depth to defend the imposing total and keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. “I think I’ll definitely back our boys. We’ve got a serious line-up, and I back our boys,” he said.

Also Read: Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR plays spoilsport for GT as they troubles their playoffs hopes

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR plays spoilsport for GT as they troubles their playoffs hopes
Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash

Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash
Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is…

Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is…
‘Absolute Nonsense’: Former CSK legend SLAMS Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Former CSK legend SLAMS Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration

Latest News

Finn Allen opens up on his impressive batting performance against GT

Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting?

Lakshmipathy Balaji compares THIS star to Rohit Sharma, his name is...

Former CSK legend's strong criticism of Akash Singh’s chit celebration

Pakistan star player suffers a serious injury against Bangladesh in the second Test

Ambati Rayudu names THIS star player as a proper middle-order batter

Editor's Pick

Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash

Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash
Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is…

Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is…
KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash

KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash
KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens
Big blow for Rishabh Pant! LSG skipper slapped with Rs 1200000 fine despite comfortable win against CSK

Big blow for Rishabh Pant! LSG skipper slapped with Rs 1200000 fine despite comfortable win against CSK
Rishabh Pant makes heartwarming statement after LSG’s win over CSK despite playoff elimination

Rishabh Pant makes heartwarming statement after LSG’s win over CSK despite playoff elimination