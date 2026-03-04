Finn Allen’s record century destroys South Africa as New Zealand storm into Final

A 33-ball hundred, shattered records and total dominance, Finn Allen’s brutal knock sent New Zealand into the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Finn Allen century

A ruthless New Zealand rode on a stunning record 33-ball century from Finn Allen to thrash South Africa by nine wickets and storm into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

Finn Allen’s explosive 33 ball hundred

Finn Allen, who will join Kolkata Knight Riders in just three weeks, produced one of the most brutal innings Eden Gardens has ever seen. He smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving the entire South African team stunned. The 33-ball hundred is the fastest century in the history of all T20 World Cup editions.

Plonking his front foot forward, Allen hit with pure power, sending balls soaring into the stands like a pro golfer practising range hits. From 76 to 100, he took just five balls from Marco Jansen, turning the pacer’s dream day into a nightmare.

Finn Allen smashed the fastest-ever hundred in the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup, off just 33 deliveries, to guide New Zealand to the final! ðŸ–¤#T20WorldCup #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/HI1THR9wBR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2026

KKR recruits dominate at Eden Gardens

The match as a contest was over early. Tim Seifert (58 off 33 balls) and Finn Allen put on a rollicking 117-run opening stand in just 9 overs. Between them, the duo smashed 13 boundaries and six sixes. The powerplay alone brought 84 runs, with 22 coming off Corbin Bosch in the sixth over.

Allen reached his fifty off 19 balls and his second fifty in just 14 more deliveries, even taking a medical timeout in between. Kolkata Knight Riders coach Abhishek Nayar would have been delighted watching the intent and statement from his two new recruits on their home ground.

New Zealand spinners set up the win

Earlier, New Zealand restricted South Africa to a below-par 169 for 8. Left-arm spinner Cole McConchie (2/9) and Rachin Ravindra (2/29) choked the Proteas top-order, reducing them to 77 for 5 at the halfway mark. The spinners exploited the gripping surface brilliantly, punishing the South African batters for poor shot selection.

Jansen’s fighting 54 gives some respectability

Marco Jansen (54 not out off 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24) added 73 for the sixth wicket to lift South Africa from a precarious position. Jansen smashed five sixes in a brutal rearguard, most landing deep into the stands. Dew set in later, making the ball skid and stroke-play easier, but by then the damage was done.

South Africa’s hopes fade

Jansen’s poor bowling figures (0/53 in 2.5 overs) and Allen’s fearless hitting wiped away any smile on his face. South Africa’s hopes of reaching the final ended in disappointing fashion despite Jansen’s late fightback.

New Zealand reach second T20 World Cup final

This is New Zealand’s second T20 World Cup final appearance after 2021 in the UAE. If India beat England in Mumbai on Thursday, the final will be a repeat of last year’s Champions Trophy summit clash. For now, Mitchell Santner’s side can celebrate a dominant performance and look forward to the title decider.

