Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is consulting his legal team after an FIR was filed against him in Aurangabad and two others for allegedly duping a travel agent to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh.

The complainant Mohammad Shahab, who owns Danish Tours and Travels agency in Aurangabad, has claimed he booked several international flights worth Rs 20.96 lakh in name of Azharuddin and few others in November last year. The requests for the same were made by Azharuddin’s personal assistant Mujib Khan and despite repeated promises, Shahab is yet to receive the payments.

However, Azharuddin, now president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, has dismissed the allegations as ‘rubbish’, saying he will take actions after consulting his legal time. “I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary,” he wrote on his official Twitter account accompanied by a video.

“There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant,” he said in the video.

In the complaint, Shahab said when he asked for the payments, Mujib’s associate’s Sudesh Awakkal sent an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh but it was not received. Then on November 24, Awakkal sent Shahab a picture on WhatsApp of a cheque issued by him and Khan also did the same on November 29, but the Shahab claims he did not receive any of the cheques.

Shahab then lodged FIR at the City Chowk police station against Azharuddin, Khan and Awakkal under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).