MS Dhoni In Hot Soup After FIR Filed Against Him In Bihar’s Begusarai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has landed in hot soup as an FIR has been filed against him and seven other people in Begusarai’s CJM’s Court. The FIR was filed by SK Enterprises for a bounced cheque of INR 30 lakhs by New Global Produce India Limited. Since MS Dhoni has promoted New Global Produce India Limited, his name was also mentioned in the FIR.

After an initial hearing on Monday, the case was sent to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra, with the next hearing scheduled for June 28.

It is reported that SK Enterprises brought fertilizers worth 30 lakhs from New Global Produce India Limited. The fertilizers were delivered, but it was alleged that the seller didn’t comply with the provider, which saw a large number of fertilizers going unsold. The company took back the products and gave a cheque worth 30 lakhs, which bounced back. After this, SK Enterprises sent a legal notice to New Global Produce India Limited but got no response in return. Eventually, they filed an FIR against MS Dhoni and seven others.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently seen in the IPL 2022. CSK didn’t have the best outing in the tournament and crashed out before the playoffs. Despite a shambolic display, there was something to cheer about for MSD fans. With age not on his side, it was speculated that IPL 2022 could be Dhoni’s last season as a player. However, the veteran confirmed that he will feature in the IPL 2023 as well.

“Well, I think, definitely,” Dhoni said while responding to Ian Bishop at the toss ahead of CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But, you know it won’t be nice to the CSK fans.”

“And also, hopefully next year the teams will get an opportunity to travel, so it will be like a thank all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues.

“Whether it will be my last year or not that’s a big question because you know we can’t really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I’ll be working hard to come back strong next year,” Dhoni added.