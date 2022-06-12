First Test Between Sri Lanka and Australia To Be Dedicated To Shane Warne

Colombo: The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be dedicated to the legendary spinner Shane Warne. The Australian cricket team is currently on the Lankan tour where they will play ODI and Test series after the T20I series.

Shane Warne will get the honour through the match as both the Sri Lanka cricket board and Australia Cricket have made arrangements for it. Shane Warne died due to a cardiac arrest in March 2022 during a vacation in Thailand. Warne’s untimely death shocked the whole cricket fraternity.

Warne was given respect with a minute of silence by players and spectators during the first Test at Lords between New Zealand and England. Australian cricket CEO has confirmed that Shane Warne’s family members will be attending the 1st Test match in Galle which will be dedicated to Warne.

The Test match is scheduled to be played from June 29 to July 3 at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Australia will play five ODIs and two Test matches after the T20I series. The visiting team won the T20I series 2-1 in dominating fashion.

Now, both the teams are set to play a total of five ODI games. The first ODI match will take place on June 14 (Tuesday) at Pallekeke International Stadium. After the completion of the ODI series, the two-match Test series commences on June 29 with the 1st Test. Both the Test matches will be played at Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Australia crushed Sri Lanka in the firstT20I by wickets and the second T20I by three wickets. However, they lost the third T20I by four wickets. The home side will look to bounce back in the remaining two ODIs and Test series with some terrific performances at their home ground in front of their home fans.