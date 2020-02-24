India allrounder Hardik Pandya, top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who have been out of action due to a lower back injury is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming D Y Patil T20 tournament confirmed President of DY Patil Sports Academy Dr Vijay Patil on Monday.

“The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan,” said Vijay Patil.

D Y Patil T20 tournament will commence from Monday. A total of 16 teams will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6.

The talented allrounder who was last seen in action against South Africa in September 2019 underwent surgery in October in London last year.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has been bowling in the nets at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

As per the organisers, the Reliance 1 team will also have Anmolpreet Singh.

Other big names that will feature in the tournament are India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stalwarts like Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Divyaansh Saxena, who represented U-19 India in the World Cup, are part of the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravarthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent D Y Patil A team.

Youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti, pacer Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra would turn up for D Y Patil B team.

Other teams in fray are CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI.

Pandya was expected to make a comeback against New Zealand had pulled out of the India A’s ODI squad for the series against New Zealand A.

Bhuvneshvar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.