Fit-Again Jasprit Bumrah is back in India’s ODI and T20 squads for Sri Lanka and Australia home series in January next year, BCCI announced on Monday,

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in both the squads.

Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel here.

More to follow