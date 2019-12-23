Fit-Again Jasprit Bumrah is back in India's ODI and T20 squads for Sri Lanka and Australia home series in January next year, BCCI announced on Monday, <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in both the squads. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel here. <p></p> <p></p><em>More to follow</em>