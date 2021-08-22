Headingley: Virat Kohli is easily one of the fittest modern-day cricketers, if not ‘the’ fittest. By his own confession, he turned things around in 2014 when he started focussing on his fitness to prolong his career. Thanks to Kohli, the Indian team today is one of the best fielding units in the world. Fitness is now an important criterion to make the Kohli-led side.

From turning vegan recently to avoiding all sorts of junk food, Kohli is the ultimate disciplinarian and that inspires his fans. He lays a lot of emphasis on his diet which comprises water as well. This would come as a surprise for his fans that the Indian cricket captain has ‘Black Water’.

This is special because it contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The ‘Black Water’ is high in pH. It improves immunity and helps one remain fit. It is believed that this water also improves the quality of the skin, keeps the weight under control and it also helps in reducing depression.

The price of Black Water would surely get some of his fans uncomfortable as a liter costs almost INR 3000-4000 as per reports.

Now we know why Kohli is the best at switching formats with equal effect and intensity. The Delhi-born is certainly one of the best batsmen of this era.

Actors from the film industry like Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Hasan and quite a few others consume the same water.

Kohli, who is leading the Indian team in the Tests against England, already has a 1-0 lead after winning the Lord’s Test by 151 runs.