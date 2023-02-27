Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the IPL 2023 and World Test Championship final. As per the reports from Cicbuzz, his back injury is serious, and is unlikely to be fit prior to IPL and WTC final.

BCCI too wouldn't like to rush him considering the 50-over World Cup that India would host later this year. Mumbai Indians were already struck with injuries last year as their marquee pacer Jofra Archer missed out the whole season last year.

There's no clear update on Archer's return and with Bumrah missing out due to injury would put them into deep waters once again. The Mumbai-based franchise would need some suitable replacements for Jasprit Bumrah if he is ruled out of the IPL 2023.

Here are 5 players that can replace Japrir Bumrah in IPL 2023

1. Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is one of the veteran IPL bowlers. He has 114 IPL scalps in front of his name he would genuinely be a great asset for the team. He is an Indian too so the team wouldn't have to worry about him filling an overseas player slot.

2. Tom Curran

The English allrounder can be one of the picks Mumbai Indians can look for. He can bowl four overs for you and his ability to bat in the lower order can come in handy. His brother Sam Curran created history by joining Pujab Kings for 18.50 Cr and becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history. Whereas Tom Curran went unsold, this could also be an opportunity for him to find a spot in IPL this season.

3. Taskin Ahmed

The Bangladesh pacer impressed a lot with his bowling during the recent T20 World Cup and bilateral contest. He is well aware and has experience playing in subcontinental pitches and conditions. This can be a crucial asset for the team.

4. Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is considered a T20 specialist. His record in the sub-continental conditions might raise some questions but his skills and experience can come in handy for the Mumbai-based franchise.

5. Dushmanta Chameera

Sri Lankan pacer can be one of the suitable replacements for Bumrah. He got the pace and experience of bowling in subcontinental conditions. This would be a great opportunity for him as well to get exposure in a league as big as IPL.