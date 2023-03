FM vs KWN Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 09:45 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Future Mattress vs Karwan CC will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FM vs KWN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath

Batter: Janaka Chaturanga, Asghar Khan-I, Rehan Shah

All-rounder: Junaid Shamsuddin, Akhil Das, Mazhar Hussain

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Irshad Hussain, Faris Faisal

FM vs KWN Probable XI

Future Mattress: Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Ansh Tandon, Saif Janjua, Ali Abid, Adil Mirza, Fayyaz Ahmed(C), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Shahnawaz Khan, Rohan Mustafa, and Dawood Ejaz.

Karwan Cricket Club: Moazzam Hayat, Bilal Cheema, Babar Iqbal (c), Waqas Ali Jutt, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, and Sheraz Ahmed.