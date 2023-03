FM vs OSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Ramadan T10 League, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:45 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Future Mattress vs Our Souq Cricket Club will take place at 09:15 PM IST

Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 09:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FM vs OSC My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers S Shah

Batters H Cooray, I Ghouse, M Arif, M Usman-II

All-rounders D Ejaz, R Rathnayake, S Laghari

Bowlers V Kulatunga, M Ubaidulla, T Latif

FM vs OSC Probable XI

Future Mattress: Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Ansh Tandon, Saif Janjua, Ali Abid, Adil Mirza, Fayyaz Ahmed(C), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Shahnawaz Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Dawood Ejaz

Our Souq Cricket Club: MI Ghouse(C), KCBDA Rajapakshe, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Pubudu Bandara, Ravindu Rathnayake, TCB Fernando, NHG Cooray, Faisur Rehman, Hirantha Baddage Don, Ankith Thulaseedhar, Mohammed Ubaidulla