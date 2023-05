Updated: May 6, 2023 11:53 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team FM vs VB Dream11 Team Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023: Best players list of FM vs VB, Future Mattress Dream11 Team Player List, Valley Boyz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz will take place at 02:00 PM IST

Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FM vs VB My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Danish Hafiz

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Mafooz Ilahi(c), Muhammad Uzair Khan

All-Rounders: Mohsen Mattoo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Nasir Faraz, Usman Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo(vc)

FM vs VB Probable XI

Future Mattress: Syed-Haider Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Fayyaz-Ahmed, Muhammad usman-II, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Usman Khan, Umair Ali Khan, Nasir Faraz, Dawood Ejaz, Shahzad Adil, Muhammad Azhar

Valley Boyz: Danish Hafiz, Majid Manzoor, Mafooz IIahi, Hemayun Bazaz, Musa Benazir, Zaid Wani, Mohsen Mattoo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Usman Masood, Usman Trumboo, Saqib Amin

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.