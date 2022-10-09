‘Followed My Love’: Memes Galore As Urvashi Reaches Australia, Rishabh Pant Trolled

<strong>Perth:</strong> The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga hogged a lot of limelight in the recent few weeks. It all started when Urvashi in an interview revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her after which Rishabh Pant called her a liar. <p></p> <p></p>Urvashi then called Pant 'Chotu Bhaiya' and both continued to hit back at each other. Urvashi was frequently seen in India's matches in the Asia Cup and fans had a lot of fun on social media, trolling both Pant and Urvashi. However, Urvashi apologized to Pant in a viral video, which she refuted later, but it seemed that the controversy will end after this. However, Urvashi then wished Pant on his birthday and brought the meme fest back to life. <p></p> <p></p>Now Urvashi is in again the news as she has reached Australia to support India in the T20 World Cup. Urvashi took to Instagram and confirmed that she has landed in Australia. The caption though got the internet buzzing again. Urvashi wrote, "Followed my heart (emoji), and it led me to Australia." The social media once again is flooded with hilarious memes on Pant and Urvashi.

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela literally right now pic.twitter.com/tSvtFcD6t2

J (@jaynildave) October 9, 2022

#UrvashiRautela right now pic.twitter.com/0MLxverhFF

? (@MastReii) October 9, 2022

How a woman with crown turned into a clown! #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/XDSZWrsrHf

y (@pratiksha12_) October 9, 2022

Rishabh pant after watching Instagram post of #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/hKcnLRj4sx

ASIF OFFICIAL (@im_asifofficial) October 9, 2022

Wah re youtubers ??? #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/LNmGL0s25u

D V CG07 (@MurgaBiryanii) October 9, 2022

Australian Meeting...? #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/Bw6bseyT3c

-? (@Naam_Hi_Kafi_H) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, team India has reached Australia and is currently having a preparatory camp in Perth. The team will play a couple of games against Westersn Australia before playing Australia and New Zealand in T20 World Cup warm ups. The team start their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.