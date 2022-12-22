Football Legend Pele To Spend Christmas In Hospital

<strong>Rio de Janeiro:</strong> Brazilian football legend Pele will spend the festive season in hospital as he fights advancing cancer, doctors and his family confirmed. <p></p> <p></p>The 82-year-old was admitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapy. <p></p> <p></p>"[Pele] presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said. <p></p> <p></p>Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970. <p></p> <p></p>In recent years, he has faced a series of health issues, including problems related to his spine, hip, knee and kidneys. Last year, the former Santos and New York Cosmos star underwent surgery to remove a tumour in his colon. <p></p> <p></p>"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," said Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, on Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us." <p></p> <p></p>Pele has posted regular messages on social media in recent weeks to update fans on his health.