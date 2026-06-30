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  • ‘Football may never see this again’: German great Oliver Kahn hails the legendary Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

‘Football may never see this again’: German great Oliver Kahn hails the legendary Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

The former Germany captain Oliver Kahn has hailed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary rivalry and also reflected on his unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Published On Jun 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 30, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo - IANS)

Football has produced plenty of iconic rivalries, but few have matched what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo achieved over the last two decades. Every season, one would raise the bar and the other would respond, creating an era that changed the sport forever.

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes their battle was special because it was decided on the pitch, not through headlines or mind games. Speaking during the FIFA World Cup 2026 on ZEE5, Kahn said the pair constantly challenged each other to improve and may have set a standard that future generations will struggle to match.

Kahn salutes football’s greatest rivalry

Kahn said Messi and Ronaldo’s consistency is what separates them from every other football rivalry.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence.”

Although both superstars dominated club football for years, they never faced each other in a FIFA World Cup. With the ongoing tournament widely expected to be the last World Cup for both players, fans are hoping they can sign off in memorable fashion.

Memories of the 2002 World Cup still remain

Kahn also looked back at Germany’s run to the 2002 FIFA World Cup final, one of the defining moments of his career.

The legendary goalkeeper won the Golden Ball after an outstanding tournament, becoming the only goalkeeper to receive the award. Even so, he admitted the defeat in the final is something that has never completely faded.

The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit and the experiences you shared with the squad.”

While the Golden Ball remains one of football’s biggest individual honours, Kahn said he would still choose a World Cup winners’ medal over personal recognition.

Winning the Golden Ball as a goalkeeper was a tremendous honour and something very special. However, I would still exchange it for a World Cup trophy.”

Kahn advice for young footballers

Kahn also had a message for the next generation of players hoping to shine on football’s biggest stage.

He encouraged young footballers not to fear pressure but to embrace it, saying the World Cup is exactly where every player wants to prove themselves.

My advice to young players is simple: learn, learn and keep learning. Most importantly, learn to enjoy pressure instead of fearing it. At the World Cup, the entire world is watching you, but that is exactly what you play football for.”

He finished by reminding players that World Cup matches can often be decided by a single moment.

Stay focused on every single action because one moment can define your entire tournament.”

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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